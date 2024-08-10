LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.