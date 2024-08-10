Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MCBC remained flat at $14.82 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

