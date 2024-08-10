MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. The company had a trading volume of 110,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,557. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

