Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $21.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,481. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

