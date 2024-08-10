Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $197,805.52 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,889.68 or 0.96484600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000343 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,029.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

