Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $27.64. Makita shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 16,204 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Makita alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKTAY

Makita Stock Performance

Makita Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.