Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $27.64. Makita shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 16,204 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
