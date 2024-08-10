Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.67

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 35801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.49.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.