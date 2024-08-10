Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.67

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 35801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Mandalay Resources

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

