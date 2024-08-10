Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,656 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. 688,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

