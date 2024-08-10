Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. 1,730,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.25.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.18.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

