Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,222 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,266. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

