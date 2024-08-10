Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $13.16 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 10,803.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sun Communities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 472,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.10.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $137.45.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

