Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,515,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 910,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

