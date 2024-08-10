Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $9.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 1,444,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,083. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

