Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE STLA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 9,604,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

