Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

CF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 1,554,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.