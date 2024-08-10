Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

