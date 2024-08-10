Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 118,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

