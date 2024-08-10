Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $11.29 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 309,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $257,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

