Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s current price.

CART has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Maplebear stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 2,855,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,818,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

