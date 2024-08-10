Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 6,615,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,050. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.