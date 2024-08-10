Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 2,097,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,972. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 598,530 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.