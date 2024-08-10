Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 2,097,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $17,059,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.