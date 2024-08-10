MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.10.

Shares of MKTX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.06. 255,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,040. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $214.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

