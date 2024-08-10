Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

VAC stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 669,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

