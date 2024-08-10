Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,757. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.25. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,067 shares of company stock worth $917,231,686. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.