Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Mativ Trading Up 0.5 %

MATV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 482,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.