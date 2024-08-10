McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Issues Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 450,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.40. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUX shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

