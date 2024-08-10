MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$33.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.
MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
