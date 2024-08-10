Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mercer International Trading Up 5.5 %

MERC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,593. The company has a market cap of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

