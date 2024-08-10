Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 0.4%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.80 and last traded at $112.90. Approximately 1,516,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,672,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

