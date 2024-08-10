Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Meridian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Meridian has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Meridian Stock Down 1.4 %

Meridian stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 11,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

