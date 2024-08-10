Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Achieves Market Cap of $120,824.35 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $120,824.35 and approximately $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture launched on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.

DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

