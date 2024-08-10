Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$85.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$81.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
