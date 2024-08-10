MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 5.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.31. 224,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 528,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.