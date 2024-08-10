Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.40. 3,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.