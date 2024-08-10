Mizuho Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $9.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

