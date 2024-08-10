Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

