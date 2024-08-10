Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

