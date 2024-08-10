Morgan Stanley Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $3.50

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 2,524,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,247. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 232,496 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

