Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 2,627,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,115. Mplx has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 62.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

