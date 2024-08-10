Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,320. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.