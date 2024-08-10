Myro (MYRO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Myro (MYRO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Myro has a total market capitalization of $87.57 million and $13.42 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myro has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.08835572 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $16,057,429.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

