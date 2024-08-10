Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 222,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,768. The company has a market capitalization of $875.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

