National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transcontinental’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$716.90 million.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Transcontinental inc. acquired 42,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$652,277.97. In other news, insider Transcontinental inc. bought 42,954 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$652,277.97. Also, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,252.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,054 shares of company stock worth $713,170.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also

