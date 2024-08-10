National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 266,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.