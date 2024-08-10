National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 3,704,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. National Vision has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $807.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 656,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,595,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 368,750 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

