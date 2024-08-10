Needham & Company LLC Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $61.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 855,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,566. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

