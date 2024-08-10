Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX stock remained flat at $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

