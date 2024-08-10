Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

VECO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 802,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.22. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

