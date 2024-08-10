Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 4.9 %

STAA stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

